AC IMMUNE SA Earnings Results: $ACIU Reports Quarterly Earnings

AC IMMUNE SA ($ACIU) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, beating estimates of -$0.19 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,137,000, beating estimates of $756,931 by $380,069.
AC IMMUNE SA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of AC IMMUNE SA stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 825,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,118,500
- REDMILE GROUP, LLC removed 659,868 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,781,643
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 461,789 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,246,830
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 403,031 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,088,183
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 223,880 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $604,476
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 152,369 shares (+331.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $411,396
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 112,402 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $303,485
