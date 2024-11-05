AC Immune reports Q3 EPS CHF 0.05 vs (CHF 0.18) last year

Reports Q3 revenue CHF 25.485M. Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune (ACIU) SA, commented, “AC Immune has continued to make great strides in our pipeline programs and partnerships throughout the third quarter and recent months. We are particularly excited about the recognition received for ACI-35.030 from both our partner Janssen, in the form of a CHF 24.6 million milestone payment, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the form of Fast Track designation for JNJ-2056, and that the first patient has been dosed in the Retain trial. These milestones and the high level of patient and investigator enthusiasm fueling the rapid rate of prescreening for Retain, further highlight ACI-35.030’s unique potential to prevent or slow progression in pre-symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. We are eagerly anticipating reporting in the coming weeks the interim safety and immunogenicity data from the Phase 2 VacSYn study of ACI-7104.056 for the treatment of early PD, as we move towards establishing clinical proof of concept with this active immunotherapy. Overall, this quarter has seen important incremental progress towards our overarching goal of shifting the treatment paradigm of neurodegenerative diseases towards precision medicine and disease prevention. We are now looking forward to a number of potentially transformational value inflection points in the future.”

