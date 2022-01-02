AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shareholders have endured a 64% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) share price dropped 64% over five years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

AC Immune recorded just CHF944,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that AC Immune has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. AC Immune has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

AC Immune had cash in excess of all liabilities of CHF164m when it last reported (September 2021). While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price down 10% per year, over 5 years , it seems likely that the need for cash is weighing on investors' minds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how AC Immune's cash levels have changed over time.

NasdaqGM:ACIU Debt to Equity History January 2nd 2022

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

Investors in AC Immune had a tough year, with a total loss of 4.3%, against a market gain of about 21%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 10% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for AC Immune that you should be aware of.

We will like AC Immune better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

