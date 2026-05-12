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AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer To Retire, Board Chair Martin Zügel To Be Interim CEO

May 12, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, AC Immune SA (ACIU) announced that Chief Executive Officer Andrea Pfeifer has decided to retire from her role at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to spend more time with her family.

In light of this decision, the company has appointed the Chair, Martin Zügel, to serve as interim CEO while the ongoing search for a permanent successor continues.

Pfeifer will be appointed as Honorary Chair of the Board of Directors and Co-Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board.

In the pre-market hours, ACIU is trading at $2.9, up 2.47 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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