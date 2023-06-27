News & Insights

Markets
ACIU

AC Immune Announces Fast Track Designation For ACI-24.060 To Treat Alzheimer's Disease

June 27, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AC Immune SA (ACIU) has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for its wholly-owned anti-amyloid beta active immunotherapy-candidate, ACI-24.060, for treatment of Alzheimer's disease. This follows FDA clearance of the Investigational New Drug application enabling expansion to the USA of the ongoing Phase 1b/2 ABATE study to include individuals with Down syndrome.

The ABATE study is a Phase 1b/2, multicenter, adaptive, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and pharmacodynamic effects of ACI-24.060 in subjects with prodromal Alzheimer's disease and in adults with Down syndrome.

Shares of AC Immune are up 15% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACIU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.