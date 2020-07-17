AC Immune Advances Alzheimer's Vaccine to Phase Ib/IIa Study

AC Immune SA ACIU announced the initiation of the second-highest dosing group in its phase Ib/IIa study evaluating ACI-35.030 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The primary objective of the study will be to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of different doses of ACI-35.030 over a 48-week treatment phase in patients with early AD. Other endpoints will assess clinical and cognitive parameters as well as additional immunogenicity and safety parameters.

The decision to advance ACI-35.030 to a higher dosing group is based on encouraging interim safety, tolerability and immunogenicity results from the initial dosing group. In the interim study, ACI-35.030 showed early target-specific antibody response against pTau after the first injection in the vast majority of patients in mild-to-moderate AD.

Shares of the company rose 18.5% after the announcement of the news. However, shares of the company have inched up 0.4% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 9.5%.

ACI-35.030 is the first AD vaccine candidate designed to stimulate a specific antibody response against pathologic phospho-Tau (pTau) proteins in the brain. Anti-pTau antibodies generated by ACI-35.030 have the potential to reduce the spread and seeding of Tau pathology throughout the brain. It is being developed in collaboration with Johnson and Johnson’s JNJ subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AC Immune is also evaluating ACI-24, an anti-amyloid beta vaccine,whichis in phase Ib/II studies for two indications. The company also is testing semorinemab, an anti-Tau antibody,and crenezumab, an anti-amyloid antibody,in phase II studies. Both are being conducted in partnership with Genentech, part of Roche Holding AG RHHBY.

