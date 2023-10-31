AC Immune (ACIU) Price Target Increased by 6.45% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) has been revised to 11.22 / share. This is an increase of 6.45% from the prior estimate of 10.54 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 280.34% from the latest reported closing price of 2.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in AC Immune. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIU is 0.02%, an increase of 36.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.63% to 16,075K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIU is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 7,428K shares representing 9.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,903K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 88.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 1,085.54% over the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 1,322K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 18.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 54.16% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,140K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 321.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 418K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACIU by 39.42% over the last quarter.

AC Immune Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in Precision Medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is utilizing two proprietary discovery platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with five currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Roche/Genentech, Lilly and Janssen.

