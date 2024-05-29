ABx Group Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

News & Insights

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

ABx Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election of Ms. Joycelyn Cheryl Morton as a Director, and the approval of several key motions such as the issue of options under the Employee Share Option Plan, the renewal of Proportional Takeover Provisions, the 10% Placement Facility, and amendments to the company’s Constitution. Each resolution was carried with a significant majority, reflecting strong shareholder support.

