ABx Group Sees Breakthrough in Fluorine Recovery

October 30, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

ABx Group Limited’s subsidiary, ALCORE, has achieved a significant breakthrough in fluorine recovery, reaching a 97% recovery rate from aluminium smelter bath waste. This milestone validates their advanced reactor design and boosts confidence for scaling up operations. The success marks a promising step towards sustainable materials production and enhances the potential for commercial application.

