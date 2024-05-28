ABx Group Schedules AGM, Emphasizes Sustainability

News & Insights

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

ABx Group Limited, a pioneering Australian tech firm, announces its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on May 29, 2024, featuring a presentation by the Managing Director/CEO. The company focuses on sustainable materials production, such as rare earth elements and recycling industrial waste for cleaner future applications, while maintaining responsible environmental practices.

