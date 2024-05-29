ABx Group Issues New Employee Incentive Options

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

ABx Group Limited has announced the issuance of 150,000 new unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on various dates, as detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing on May 29, 2024. The options are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move could potentially interest investors looking at long-term incentives within ABx Group.

