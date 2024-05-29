ABx Group Director Increases Stake with Options

ABx Group Limited (AU:ABX) has released an update.

Joycelyn Cheryl Morton, a director at ABx Group Limited, has acquired 150,000 unquoted options at an exercise price of $0.0576, which are set to expire on May 29, 2030. This change in director’s interest, reported to the ASX under listing rule 3.19A.2, reflects Morton’s increased investment in the company as a direct interest. The options were granted under the company’s Employee Share Option Plan, which was approved by shareholders during the Annual General Meeting held on the same date.

