ABVC BioPharma Receives Australian Patent For PDC-1421 For Treatment Of MDD

(RTTNews) - ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) on Monday announced that it has been granted an Australian patent, valid until 2040, with Application No. 2021314052.

This patent covers the use of PDC-1421, a Radix Polygala extract incorporated into the company's asset ABV-1504 for treating Major Depressive Disorder or MDD.

The patent application was filed with the Australian Patent and Trademark Office under the title "Polygala Extract for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder."

The company had previously secured a U.S. patent, US 11,554,154 B2, on April 25, 2023, for the same therapeutic approach.

Uttam Patil, ABVC's Chief Executive Officer, stated that these patents authorize ABVC to restrict others from utilizing, offering, or selling PDC-1421 in the United States and Australia until 2040.

