ABVC BioPharma receives $50,000 in incremental licensing fees

ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) announced the receipt of an additional $50,000 in licensing fees from AiBtl BioPharma Inc. With this payment, ABVC has received a total of $346,000 in licensing fees from its strategic partners, supporting our partner’s belief in our mission. ABVC has received 23M AiBtl shares as part of the first milestone of the licensing fees and will obtain royalties up to $100M after the product launches. The payment, tied to ABVC’s psychiatric disorder pipeline, which includes treatments for Major Depressive Disorder and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is part of a broader agreement with AiBtl BioPharma. The MDD and ADHD pipeline, valued at $667M by third-party evaluators, continues to gain momentum as both companies advance their collaborative efforts towards discussion with big pharma for out-licensing and initiating the plan for the GAP-certified temperature-controlled farm.

