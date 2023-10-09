ABVC BioPharma Gets Taiwanese Patent For Use Of Polygala Extract For Depressive Disorder

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC) announced Monday that it received a Taiwanese patent, Application No. 109130285, for the use of PDC-1421, a Radix Polygala (Polygala tenuifolia Willd) extract, which is used in the Company's asset ABV-1504 for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

The Company was previously awarded a U.S. patent, US 11,554,154 B2, on April 25, 2023, for the same treatment.

The patent application was submitted to the Taiwan Patent and Trademark Office under the title "Polygala Extract for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder." The invention relates to oral administration of the formulation containing a Radix Polygala (Polygala tenuifolia Willd) extract, PDC-1421, as a capsule for treating Major Depressive Disorder.

Based on current studies, administering the composition should be done over the course of at least 25 days, with the daily dose varying once, twice, or three times per day; each dose ranges between 380-760 mg of the botanical extraction.

ABV-1504, the Company's asset indicated for use in MDD containing PDC-1421, is a botanical-based Norepinephrine Transporter (NET) inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical studies, with plans to initiate an End of Phase II (EOP II) meeting with the FDA.

