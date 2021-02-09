Vallon Pharmaceuticals, which is developing abuse-deterrent prescription drugs for CNS disorders, raised $18 million by offering 2.25 million shares at $8, the low end of the range of $8 to $10. The company sold 580,000 more shares on the offering that originally anticipated. At the $8 offer price, Vallon commands a market value of $55 million.



Noting the abuse of CNS drugs like Adderall and Ritalin in the US, Vallon is developing abuse-deterrent drug formulations, including an oral, semi-solid, liquid-filled hard gelatin capsule of dextroamphetamine sulfate.



Vallon Pharmaceuticals plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VLON. ThinkEquity acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article Abuse-deterrent drug developer Vallon Pharmaceuticals prices $18 million IPO at $8 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.