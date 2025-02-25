$ABUS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABUS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,974,087 of trading volume.

$ABUS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ABUS:

$ABUS insiders have traded $ABUS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. MCELHAUGH (Interim President & CEO) sold 23,790 shares for an estimated $78,102

DAVID C HASTINGS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,183 shares for an estimated $72,826

KAREN SIMS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 19,348 shares for an estimated $63,519

J. CHRISTOPHER NAFTZGER (General Counsel and CCO) sold 11,333 shares for an estimated $37,206

$ABUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $ABUS stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

