$ABUS stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABUS stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,974,087 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ABUS:
$ABUS Insider Trading Activity
$ABUS insiders have traded $ABUS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J. MCELHAUGH (Interim President & CEO) sold 23,790 shares for an estimated $78,102
- DAVID C HASTINGS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,183 shares for an estimated $72,826
- KAREN SIMS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 19,348 shares for an estimated $63,519
- J. CHRISTOPHER NAFTZGER (General Counsel and CCO) sold 11,333 shares for an estimated $37,206
$ABUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $ABUS stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURWORLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,745,817 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,708,821
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 1,250,000 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,087,500
- MORGAN STANLEY added 878,467 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,872,587
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 806,672 shares (+900.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,637,817
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 718,695 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,350,132
- STATE STREET CORP added 619,496 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,025,751
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 534,519 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,747,877
