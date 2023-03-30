'Abundant' rains seen for Argentina's top farmland over next week

BUENOS AIRES, March 30 (Reuters) - Argentina's main farming region will see welcome rainfall over the next week, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) forecast on Thursday, after a key local stock exchange announced a historic drought was over.

The expectation of more rain follows severe drought conditions that hit top cash crops especially hard.

The expected rains would add to the 0.8-6 inches (20-150 millimeters) that have already doused a large area of prime farmland over the past couple weeks, Rosario stock exchange BCR data showed, giving both farmers and the grains-dependent economy much needed relief.

On Tuesday, BCR proclaimed that Argentina's worst drought in at least six decades was over.

Within the next seven days "abundant rainfall" of 0.4-3 inches (10-75 millimeters) is expected over the northwest and center-east agricultural areas, the BdeC predicted in its weekly climate report.

As the Southern Hemisphere transitioned last week to fall, along with the end of La Niña weather impacts, specialists are expecting more normal precipitation.

The expected rains are seen in particular boosting Argentina's 2023/2024 wheat crop, with plantings set to begin in late May, but the cereal crop will still need to maintain levels of soil moisture.

The precipitation will not, however, help the season's soy and corn crops, since both are mostly fixed at this point in the cycle.

The BdeC maintained its rock-bottom forecast for the 2022/2023 soy crop later on Thursday at just 25 million tonnes, which would mark a two-decade low point.

During the previous 2021/2022 harvest, soy production totaled 43.3 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Richard Chang)

