Abundant rain set to boost Ivory Coast main cocoa crop, farmers say

ABIDJAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Rains were above average in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, conditions that could prompt harvests for the upcoming October-to-March main crop to start early, farmers said on Monday.

The world's top cocoa producer is in the midst of a rainy season that runs from April to mid-November, when downpours are generally abundant and heavy.

Many cocoa farmers said trees were growing plenty of flowers that were turning into small pods, a promising sign for the next main crop.

Rainfall was above average in the western region of Soubre, in the southern regions of Agboville and Divo, and in the eastern region of Abengourou, where farmers said plenty of small pods were appearing on trees.

"If the weather stays good until the end of this month we will have more small pods on trees in September compared to the same period last year," said Salame Kone, who farms near Soubre, where 54.2 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 30.1 mm above the five-year average.

In the eastern region of Abengourou - known for the good quality of its beans - and in the southern region of Agboville, farmers said the abundance of cherelles suggested main crop harvests would start early.

"We will have many big ripe pods on trees as of September," said Jerome Kacou, who farms near Abengourou, where 59.7 mm of rain fell last week, 36.7 mm above the average.

Rains were below average in the centre-western region of Daloa, and in the central regions of Bongouanou and Yamoussoukro.

But farmers there said dry weather would benefit cocoa trees as soil moisture content was high.

"The dry weather will allow trees to breathe better. Branches are already bearing many fruit," said Antoine Konan, who farms near Daloa, where 9.7 mm of rain fell last week, 11.7 mm below average.

Weekly average temperatures ranged from 23.8 to 25.8 degrees Celsius.

(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; editing by Sofia Christensen and Jason Neely)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.