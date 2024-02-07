Abundant rain seen bringing relief to Argentina's soybean, corn crops

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's main farmland will receive significant rainfall over the next few days, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) announced on Wednesday, adding this should boost the country's current soybean and corn crops.

In recent weeks, Argentina's top agricultural areas have experienced mostly dry conditions and high temperatures during the Southern Hemisphere summer.

The South American farming powerhouse is a top global supplier of processed soybeans, corn and wheat, and proceeds from the key cash crops are a major source of hard currency for the central bank's depleted foreign reserves.

Heavy rains late last year boosted the country's expected grains production, but then drier and hotter conditions hit during the second half of January.

BdeC expects the 2023/24 harvesting season to yield 52.5 million metric tons of soybeans and 56.5 million tons of corn.

The grains exchange noted in its weekly weather report that over the next seven days it sees most of Argentina's Pampas farmland as well as a large swath of farms in neighboring Uruguay receiving "between abundant and very abundant" rainfall of between 25-100 millimeters.

Along with the expected rains, temperatures in the Pampa region are expected to dip from above average levels to normal temperatures typical for the summer, according to the report.

Last week, farmers finished planting the current soybean crop while corn planting is in its final stages.

The harvesting of both crops is set to begin in April.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by David Gregorio)

