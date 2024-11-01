Abundance International Approves Change of Auditors

News & Insights

Abundance International Limited (SG:541) has released an update.

Abundance International Limited announced the successful approval of a resolution to change its auditing firm from Foo Kon Tan LLP to Moore Stephens LLP at an extraordinary general meeting. The decision was overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, with 99.93% voting in favor. This change marks a significant step in the company’s strategic financial management.

