News & Insights

World Markets

Abu Dhabi's TAQA plans to acquire water company for $463 mln

June 21, 2023 — 01:16 am EDT

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

Adds background in last paragraph

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) said on Wednesday it plans to buy Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company (SWS Holding) for 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.91 million).

SWS Holding is a newly established company announced in May which took ownership of Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company (ADSWS), the entity behind wastewater collection, treatment, and reuse in the emirate.

TAQA said in a filing the transaction will generate significant synergies which will create value for its shareholders.

ADSWS has a network of sewer pipelines extending to over 12,000 km, TAQA said, and has sewage treatment capacity of approximately 1.3 million cubic meters per day from its 37 treatment plants. In addition, it holds a 60% stake in two companies that own four plants in the emirate.

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.