Abu Dhabi's TAQA plans to acquire water company for $463 mln

Adds background in last paragraph

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) said on Wednesday it plans to buy Sustainable Water Solutions Holding Company (SWS Holding) for 1.7 billion dirhams ($462.91 million).

SWS Holding is a newly established company announced in May which took ownership of Abu Dhabi Sustainable Water Solutions Company (ADSWS), the entity behind wastewater collection, treatment, and reuse in the emirate.

TAQA said in a filing the transaction will generate significant synergies which will create value for its shareholders.

ADSWS has a network of sewer pipelines extending to over 12,000 km, TAQA said, and has sewage treatment capacity of approximately 1.3 million cubic meters per day from its 37 treatment plants. In addition, it holds a 60% stake in two companies that own four plants in the emirate.

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.