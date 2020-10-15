World Markets

Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund Mubadala takes 3.1% stake in Spain's Enagas

Contributor
Andrea Ariet Reuters
Published

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala took a 3.1% stake in the Spain-based gas system operator Enagas, according to a filing to the Madrid stock market regulator released on Wednesday.

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala took a 3.1% stake in the Spain-based gas system operator Enagas ENAG.MC, according to a filing to the Madrid stock market regulator released on Wednesday.

Mubadala, which has already invested in other Spanish assets in the oil and technology industries, joins Inditex's owner Amancio Ortega, who owns 5% of Enagas and Spanish state-owned investment arm SEPI, which also owns 5%.

Mubadala does not hold any voting rights in Enagas, the filing said.

Enagas owns stakes in firms in the Mediterranean region, Latin America and the United States.

(Reporting by Andrea Ariet; Editing by Inti Landauro and Edmund Blair)

((Andrea.ArietGallego@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 71;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular