Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund Mubadala takes 3.1% stake in Spain's Enagas

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala took a 3.1% stake in the Spain-based gas system operator Enagas ENAG.MC, according to a filing to the Madrid stock market regulator released on Wednesday.

Mubadala, which has already invested in other Spanish assets in the oil and technology industries, joins Inditex's owner Amancio Ortega, who owns 5% of Enagas and Spanish state-owned investment arm SEPI, which also owns 5%.

Mubadala does not hold any voting rights in Enagas, the filing said.

Enagas owns stakes in firms in the Mediterranean region, Latin America and the United States.

