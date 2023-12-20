News & Insights

Abu Dhabi's PureHealth soars 69% on market debut after almost $1 bln IPO

December 20, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Hadeel Al Sayegh for Reuters ->

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Abu Dhabi healthcare platform PureHealth Holding climbed as much as 69% above their listing price on Wednesday on their market debut, after raising almost $1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) for 10% of the business.

PureHealth played a pivotal role in screening for COVID-19 infections in the United Arab Emirates, and its initial public offering has been in the works for years. It is the UAE's largest healthcare provider, but has plans to grow internationally.

Shares traded at 5.5 dirhams ($1.50), as the Abu Dhabi market opened against an IPO offer price of 3.26 dirhams per share.

PureHealth is owned by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ and one of the capital's biggest conglomerates, IHC, both of which are chaired by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national security adviser and a brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

IHC subsidiaries have previously listed on the ADX exchange to boost the market as part of a broader strategy to diversify the city-state's economy away from hydrocarbons, deepen capital markets, and spur investment.

