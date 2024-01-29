Abu Dhabi's Pure Health to acquire shares in Abu Dhabi hospital

Adds deal value, details

Jan 29 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's Pure Health Holding PUREHEALTH.AD will acquire the Mayo Clinic's MAYO.UL shares in Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in a $150 million deal, according to a market disclosure on Monday.

State-owned Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), which is wholly owned by Pure Health Holding, will take the Mayo Clinic's share in one of the UAE's largest hospitals for patients with serious or complex medical conditions.

Under the final agreement, SEHA will acquire 25,000 shares or 25% of the total issued shares of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, according to the filing.

