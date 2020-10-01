Commodities
RELI

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to sign deal with India's Reliance Retail-source

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co on Thursday will agree to invest in the retail division of India’s Reliance Industries, according to a source close to the deal.

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co on Thursday will agree to invest in the retail division of India’s Reliance Industries, according to a source close to the deal.

Mubadala will invest just over 3 billion dirhams ($817 million), which translates into a 1.40% equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited on a fully diluted basis, the source said.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RELI

Other Topics

US Markets World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular