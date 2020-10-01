Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to sign deal with India's Reliance Retail-source

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co on Thursday will agree to invest in the retail division of India’s Reliance Industries, according to a source close to the deal.

Mubadala will invest just over 3 billion dirhams ($817 million), which translates into a 1.40% equity stake in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited on a fully diluted basis, the source said.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

