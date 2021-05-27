World Markets
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to raise $1.5 bln with two-tranche bonds

Yousef Saba Reuters
DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala began marketing a two-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond deal on Thursday, a document showed, returning to the debt markets less than three months after it raised $1.1 billion.

A Mubadala unit through which the bonds will be issued, Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, is expected to raise a total of $1.5 billion with the deal, a separate investor note showed later on Thursday.

Mamoura gave initial price guidance of around 130 basis points over mid-swaps for a 10-year tranche and around 3.7% for 30-year Formosa bonds.

The guidance was later tightened to around 105 bps and 3.45% respectively.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Citi C.N, FAB FAB.AD, JPMorgan JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Thursday.

