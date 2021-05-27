Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to raise $1.5 bln with two-tranche bonds

Adds expected deal size

DUBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala began marketing a two-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond deal on Thursday, a document showed, returning to the debt markets less than three months after it raised $1.1 billion.

A Mubadala unit through which the bonds will be issued, Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, is expected to raise a total of $1.5 billion with the deal, a separate investor note showed later on Thursday.

Mamoura gave initial price guidance of around 130 basis points over mid-swaps for a 10-year tranche and around 3.7% for 30-year Formosa bonds.

The guidance was later tightened to around 105 bps and 3.45% respectively.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, Citi C.N, FAB FAB.AD, JPMorgan JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

