Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to offer up to 40% of satellite firm in IPO

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala will offer 30% to 40% of its satellite firm Yahsat in an initial public offering (IPO) and the company is likely to be listed in the third quarter, it said on Monday.

This is the first listing of a company on the Abu Dhabi bourse since the IPO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD in 2017.

First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, Merrill Lynch International and Morgan Stanley & Co have been appointed as joint global coordinators and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, EFG Hermes and HSBC as joint bookrunners, the statement said.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund Blair)

