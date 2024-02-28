Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest more in US; increased China allocation

News & Insights

February 28, 2024 — 02:40 am EST

ABU DHABI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co plans to invest more in the United States and has increased its long-term allocations for Asia, including China, its managing director Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Wednesday.

"We plan to invest more in the U.S. market and deepen strategic and forward-looking investment products in the U.K., Europe, France," he told an investor conference in Abu Dhabi.

He also said Mubadala was scaling to participate in the long-term growth of large, dynamic markets in Asia, which Mubarak said was in line with a focus on megatrends and global demographics.

"We've increased our long-term allocations for Asia, including Japan, China, Korea and, of course, India," he said.

