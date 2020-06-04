Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest $1.2 bln in Indian digital company Jio Platforms

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala will invest AED4.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in the Indian digital company Jio Platforms, the Abu Dhabi media office announced in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

