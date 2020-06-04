Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest $1.2 bln in Indian digital company Jio Platforms
Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala will invest AED4.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in the Indian digital company Jio Platforms, the Abu Dhabi media office announced in a statement on Twitter on Thursday. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Chris Reese) ((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL8N2DH6R4
