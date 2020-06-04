World Markets

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest $1.2 bln in Indian digital company Jio Platforms

Contributor
Hesham Abdul Khalek Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE

Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala will invest AED4.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in the Indian digital company Jio Platforms, the Abu Dhabi media office announced in a statement on Twitter on Thursday. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Chris Reese) ((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL8N2DH6R4

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's state fund Mubadala will invest AED4.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in the Indian digital company Jio Platforms, the Abu Dhabi media office announced in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek Editing by Chris Reese)

((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular