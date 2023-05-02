News & Insights

World Markets
APO

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to invest $500 mln in US internet firm Brightspeed

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 02, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds details

May 2 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company will invest $500 million in U.S.-based broadband service provider Brightspeed, the companies said on Tuesday.

Following the investment, Mubadala will become a minority shareholder alongside investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc APO.N, the statement said.

Apollo formed Brightspeed after it acquired the broadband and telecom assets of Lumen Technologies Inc LUMN.N. The deal has been clouded by a failed attempt by banks last year to sell $3.9 billion of debt that financed the acquisition.

"Mubadala sees huge opportunity in supporting Brightspeed's growth strategy in transitioning large swathes of the U.S. to fiber connectivity," Mubadala's chief executive officer Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO
LUMN
BAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.