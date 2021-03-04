Abu Dhabi's Mubadala takes orders for euro-denominated bonds - document

By Yousef Saba

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala began taking orders for two-tranche euro-denominated bonds comprising six- and 13-year paper, a document showed on Thursday.

Initial guidance was around 85 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps for the six-year notes and between 105 and 110 bps over mid-swaps for the 13-year notes, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

The bonds are being issued through Mamoura Diversified Global Holding (MDGH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company.

MDGH "is considering issuing new bonds" at this time, a spokesman for Mubadala said in a statement to Reuters, adding that Mubadala established its bond programme in 2009 "as part of our commitment to optimise our capital structure through a flexible approach to funding".

"Any material updates will be announced to the market in due course and in line with regulations," he said.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Citi C.N, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, ING INGA.AS, JPMorgan JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the deal, which is expected to be launched later on Thursday, the bank document showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson and Barbara Lewis)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.