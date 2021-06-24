World Markets
OSH

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala sells 4.5% Oil Search stake for $275 mln

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published

Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala sold a 4.5% stake in Oil Search Ltd for A$362.8 million ($274.82 million), the oil and gas producer said in a filing late on Thursday.

Adds stake sale details, background

June 24 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala sold a 4.5% stake in Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX for A$362.8 million ($274.82 million), the oil and gas producer said in a filing late on Thursday.

Mubadala, an investor since 2008, sold 94 million shares on Tuesday, the filing showed, lowering its stake to 4.94%, below the 5% threshold to be considered a substantial shareholder in Australia.

The state fund did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mubadala, which initially bought a 17.6% stake in 2008, declined to participate in a A$1.16 billion capital raise conducted by Oil Search in April 2020.

The state fund's representative, Bakheet Al Katheeri, also stepped down from Oil Search's board, the company said in a separate statement earlier on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/3wV2jZo)

($1 = 1.3201 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OSH

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular