Abu Dhabi's Mubadala reports proceeds of 106 bln dirhams in 2022

May 19, 2023 — 03:08 am EDT

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala MUDEV.UL on Friday reported its 2022 financial results showing proceeds of 106 billion dirhams ($29 billion).

The wealth fund said it had more than 1 trillion dirhams in assets under management at year-end and had deployed 107 billion dirhams in the year.

($1 = 3.6717 UAE dirham)

