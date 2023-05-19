Abu Dhabi's Mubadala reports proceeds of 106 bln dirhams in 2022

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala MUDEV.UL on Friday reported its 2022 financial results showing proceeds of 106 billion dirhams ($29 billion).

The wealth fund said it had more than 1 trillion dirhams in assets under management at year-end and had deployed 107 billion dirhams in the year.

($1 = 3.6717 UAE dirham)

