World Markets
SPCE

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala reports 7% stake in Virgin Galactic

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co on Friday reported an over 7% stake in space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co on Friday reported an over 7% stake in space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N.

The fund said it acquired the shares for investment purposes, according to a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/3fFnV2s)

Earlier this week, Virgin Galactic said its billionaire founder Richard Branson will fly into space on its rocketship early next year. The company had also said it would raise new funds with a share offering.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPCE

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular