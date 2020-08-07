Abu Dhabi's Mubadala reports 7% stake in Virgin Galactic

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co on Friday reported an over 7% stake in space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N.

The fund said it acquired the shares for investment purposes, according to a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/3fFnV2s)

Earlier this week, Virgin Galactic said its billionaire founder Richard Branson will fly into space on its rocketship early next year. The company had also said it would raise new funds with a share offering.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

