Abu Dhabi's Mubadala puts Brazilian highway up for sale -report

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company has hired investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA as adviser for the sale of Rota das Bandeiras highway, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim reported on Sunday.

Mubadala first acquired a stake in Rota das Bandeiras highway, which is 297 km long, roughly three years ago. The report said the sale is likely to fetch over 4 billion reais ($722.75 million) for Mubadala.

Mubadala did not immediately respond to a Reuters request about the deal.

($1 = 5.5344 reais)

