Abu Dhabi's Mubadala markets 10-1/2-year dollar bonds

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is selling 10-1/2-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds on Tuesday, giving initial price guidance of about 200 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasuries, a bank document showed.

The bonds, expected to price later on Tuesday, are being issued through Mamoura Diversified Global Holdings. HSBC's Taiwan branch is lead manager and is joined as bookrunner by SG Securities HK Limited, Taipei Branch.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.