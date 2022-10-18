World Markets

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala markets 10-1/2-year dollar bonds

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is selling 10-1/2-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds on Tuesday, giving initial price guidance of about 200 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasuries, a bank document showed.

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is selling 10-1/2-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds on Tuesday, giving initial price guidance of about 200 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasuries, a bank document showed.

The bonds, expected to price later on Tuesday, are being issued through Mamoura Diversified Global Holdings. HSBC's Taiwan branch is lead manager and is joined as bookrunner by SG Securities HK Limited, Taipei Branch.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Waving Goodbye to ‘Made in China?’

Oct 10, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular