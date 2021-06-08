World Markets

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium buying Aramco pipeline stake

Saeed Azhar Reuters
DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala said on Tuesday it has joined a consortium led by U.S.-based EIG Global Energy Partners that had agreed to buy a 49% equity stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Co.

Aramco in April agreed to sell a minority stake in its pipelines for $12.4 billion to a consortium led by EIG, the company's largest deal since its record $29.4 billion initial public offering in late 2019.

Aramco will keep 51% of the newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co and rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil carried on Aramco's pipelines.

