Abu Dhabi's Mubadala hires banks for debut 10-yr sukuk, document says

March 25, 2024 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

March 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company MUDEV.UL has picked banks for its debut 10-year sukuk, a document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

Mubadala, through its unit Mamoura Diversified Global Holding, has appointed ADCB, First Abu Dhabi Bank And HSBC as joint global coordinators, while ADIB, BOFA Securities, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, MUFG And Standard Chartered Bank are working on the deal as joint lead managers and bookrunners, the document said.

The banks will arrange investor meetings starting March 25 followed by a benchmark-sized, U.S. dollar denominated 10-year senior unsecured sukuk under MDGH Sukuk Limited’s newly established Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, the document added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; editing by Jason Neely)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
