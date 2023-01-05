World Markets
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala, Alpha Dhabi to enter credit markets via new venture

January 05, 2023 — 01:44 am EST

DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co and UAE-based conglomerate Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD plan to deploy up to 9 billion dirhams ($2.5 billion) in credit markets through a new joint venture, the companies said on Thursday.

The two companies plan to leverage on Mubadala's relationship with U.S. asset manager Apollo APO.N "to access high-quality private credit investment opportunities", they said in a joint statement with Apollo.

Mubadala will own 80% of the venture, which will be based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the emirate's financial freezone. The remaining 20% will be held by Alpha Dhabi, the statement said.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

