Abu Dhabi's Masdar to sell $750 mln in green bonds -document

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi renewable energy company Masdar has given initial price guidance of around 150 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for a sale of $750 million in 10-year green bonds, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The deal, the size of which will not grow, is expected to price later on Tuesday, the document from one of the arranging banks showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

