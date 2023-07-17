Abu Dhabi's Masdar hires banks for green bonds sale -document

DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi renewable energy company Masdar has hired banks to arrange a debut sale of green bonds, a bank document showed on Monday.

Citi and First Abu Dhabi Bank are joint global coordinators, joined by BNP Paribas, HSBC, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners, a document from one of the banks showed.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman )

