Abu Dhabi's IHC to list Pure Health by third quarter -CEO

Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) plans to list its Pure Health business late in the second quarter or early in the third, IHC's chief executive said on Friday.

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) plans to list its Pure Health business late in the second quarter or early in the third, IHC's chief executive said on Friday.

Pure Health is in the process of merging with Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) following a deal announced last month.

"That integration is in a process ... then we want to go to the market," IHC CEO Syed Basar Shueb told Reuters in an interview.

