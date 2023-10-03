News & Insights

Abu Dhabi's IHC increases stake in India's Adani Enterprises

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

October 03, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by Dhwani Pandya for Reuters ->

By Dhwani Pandya

MUMBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Co (IHC) IHC.ADsaid on Tuesday it has increased its stake in India's Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS to more than 5%, days after it sold its stake in two other Adani Group companies.

IHC said its stake increase in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL)reflected its belief in the Indian company's ability to "incubate" and scale up airports, data centres and green hydrogen businesses.

"AEL is poised to uniquely capitalize on India's robust growth journey," IHC said in a statement.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship of billionaire Gautam Adani's business, which is currently facing fraud allegations raised by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in January that the apples-to-airports conglomerate engaged in stock manipulation and had amassed significantly high debt.

Last Thursday IHC said it had agreed to sell its investments in Adani Green Energy ADNA.NS and Adani Energy Solutions ADAI.NS as part of a strategy to rebalance its portfolio.

(Reporting by Dhwani Pandya; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((dhwani.p@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
