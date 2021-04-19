World Markets

Abu Dhabi's G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defence company Rafael

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42) has formed a joint venture with Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to commercialise artificial intelligence and big data technologies, the companies said on Monday.

The joint venture, called Presight.AI, will have a research and development site in Israel and will develop products for sectors including banking, healthcare and public safety, to be sold in Israel, the United Arab Emriates and internationally.

