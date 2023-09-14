Abu Dhabi's financial hub adds 25 asset managers in first half of 2023

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), an international financial centre based in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, said on Thursday it had added 25 asset management firms in the first half of the year.

A total of 102 asset managers are operating in ADGM and managing 128 funds, up from 77 and 88 respectively last year, it said in the statement.

It said 46 companies have been granted in-principle approval in the first half of 2023, an increase of 119% compared to the same period last year.

The nascent financial hub, established in 2013, has attracted firms such as private equity giants Apollo and Blackstone, as well as U.S. bank Goldman Sachs this year.

Alternative asset manager Sagard Holdings announced plans to open its first office in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. British hedge fund Brevan Howard announced the opening of its office in Abu Dhabi in February.

Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor who built Bridgewater Associates into one of the world's biggest hedge funds, is setting up a branch of his family office in the capital, the ADGM announced in April.

The financial district is expanding its area of jurisdiction to 10 times its current footprint by adding al-Reem Island to its current location on al-Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by Christina Fincher)

