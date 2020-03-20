World Markets

Abu Dhabi's Etihad will survive coronavirus crisis, says CEO

Contributor
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will survive the coronavirus epidemic, it's chief executive said in a video released on Friday, a day after the industry's largest body warned that Middle East airlines were in crisis.

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways will survive the coronavirus epidemic, it's chief executive said in a video released on Friday, a day after the industry's largest body warned that Middle East airlines were in crisis.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday said Middle East airlines are facing a liquidity crisis and hundreds of thousands of jobs across the region were at risk and urged for state intervention.

"We want to reassure ... (that) afterwards when we all want to get back to our normal lives, we want to travel, Etihad will still be there to make sure it's the best possible way that you can enjoy that experience," Tony Douglas said in the video posted on the airline's Twitter account.

Etihad has cancelled dozens of flights and asked some staff to bring forward paid leave as it tackles the crisis that has shattered global travel demand.

"These are unprecedented times," Douglas said in the video, in which he also described the situation as difficult.

The state-owned carrier this month reported an $870 million loss for 2019, its fourth consecutive annual loss.

The airline once sought to compete head to head with major Gulf hub carriers Emirates and Qatar Airways, piling billions of dollars into a failed strategy of buying minority stakes in other airlines.

Etihad, which has lost $5.6 billion since 2016, is now focused on point-to-point traffic.

Mideast, Africa airlines in crisis as coronavirus stifles demand -IATA

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell Editing by David Goodman)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

Mar 11, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular