World Markets

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways loses $758 mln in first half

Contributor
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways reported on Thursday a $758 million loss in the first half as passenger traffic fell by nearly 60% due to the coronavirus crisis.

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways reported on Thursday a $758 million loss in the first half as passenger traffic fell by nearly 60% due to the coronavirus crisis.

The airline carried 3.5 million passengers in the six months to June 30 compared to 8.2 million in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Etihad has been gradually resuming regular, scheduled passenger services since June after it suspended those flights in March.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    China Tension Won't Derail Equity Markets, State Street Says

    The escalating tension between the U.S. and China is unlikely to derail the equity markets, according to State Street's Benjamin Jones. "The risk-on, risk-off story is still very much dominated by Covid," he said on Bloomberg.

    Jul 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular