Abu Dhabi's Belbazem offshore block starts oil production

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Crude oil production has started at Abu Dhabi's Belbazem offshore block, the first joint venture between the UAE's ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPCC), state-owned ADNOC said on Wednesday.

Its production capacity is expected to reach 45,000 barrels per day of light crude and 27 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas, ADNOC said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely)

