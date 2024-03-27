News & Insights

World Markets

Abu Dhabi's Belbazem offshore block starts oil production

March 27, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Crude oil production has started at Abu Dhabi's Belbazem offshore block, the first joint venture between the UAE's ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPCC), state-owned ADNOC said on Wednesday.

Its production capacity is expected to reach 45,000 barrels per day of light crude and 27 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas, ADNOC said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.