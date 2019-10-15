Abu Dhabi's Aldar markets $500 million sukuk

DUBAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Aldar Investment Properties, a fully owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's largest developer Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD, on Tuesday began marketing a 10-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, worth $500 million, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The bonds offer an initial price guidance of around 260 basis points over mid-swaps, the document said.

Dubai Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered have been hired to coordinate the debt sale, which will be completed later on Tuesday.

